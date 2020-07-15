8315 Cenizo Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious two story home near Lackland AFB! *UNDERGOING MAKE READY* - Come view this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home near Lackland AFB! Large living/dining area, open kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections, one car garage and fenced back yard. All bedrooms located upstairs. Very spacious master bedroom with full bathroom and garden tub as well as a large walk in closet! Second living area upstairs. Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1



