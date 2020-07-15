All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8315 Cenizo Pass

8315 Cenizo Pass · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8315 Cenizo Pass, San Antonio, TX 78252

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8315 Cenizo Pass · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious two story home near Lackland AFB! *UNDERGOING MAKE READY* - Come view this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home near Lackland AFB! Large living/dining area, open kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections, one car garage and fenced back yard. All bedrooms located upstairs. Very spacious master bedroom with full bathroom and garden tub as well as a large walk in closet! Second living area upstairs. Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1

Schedule A Tour Now!:https://showmojo.com/l/be43497094

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=d4aebacf-4e06-4022-9cbd-d6765a2c9d80&source=Website

Want to know how you can skip your security deposit! Ask us how!

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5874701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 Cenizo Pass have any available units?
8315 Cenizo Pass has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8315 Cenizo Pass have?
Some of 8315 Cenizo Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 Cenizo Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8315 Cenizo Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 Cenizo Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 8315 Cenizo Pass is pet friendly.
Does 8315 Cenizo Pass offer parking?
Yes, 8315 Cenizo Pass offers parking.
Does 8315 Cenizo Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8315 Cenizo Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 Cenizo Pass have a pool?
No, 8315 Cenizo Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8315 Cenizo Pass have accessible units?
No, 8315 Cenizo Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 Cenizo Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 Cenizo Pass has units with dishwashers.
