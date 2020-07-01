All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 831 W WOODLAWN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
831 W WOODLAWN AVE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

831 W WOODLAWN AVE

831 W Woodlawn Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

831 W Woodlawn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't Miss Out!! On this Beautifully Remodeled Historic Home in Beacon Hill!! Featuring: Spacious Rooms; 3 Bedrooms; 2 Full Baths; Central Heating and Air Conditioning; HardWood Floors and So Much More!! Home Just Became Available!! Previous Tenant was Living there for almost 4yrs and it was remodeled prior to Tenant moving in. Great Location!! Close to Colleges, Hospitals, Downtown, Riverwalk, Pearl Brewery, Parks, Shopping and so much more!! Call to schedule your Appointment Today, before it's too Late!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 W WOODLAWN AVE have any available units?
831 W WOODLAWN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 W WOODLAWN AVE have?
Some of 831 W WOODLAWN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 W WOODLAWN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
831 W WOODLAWN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 W WOODLAWN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 831 W WOODLAWN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 831 W WOODLAWN AVE offer parking?
No, 831 W WOODLAWN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 831 W WOODLAWN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 W WOODLAWN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 W WOODLAWN AVE have a pool?
No, 831 W WOODLAWN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 831 W WOODLAWN AVE have accessible units?
No, 831 W WOODLAWN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 831 W WOODLAWN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 W WOODLAWN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Vivid
2003 Oak Hill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio