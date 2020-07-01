831 W WOODLAWN AVE

Amenities

Don't Miss Out!! On this Beautifully Remodeled Historic Home in Beacon Hill!! Featuring: Spacious Rooms; 3 Bedrooms; 2 Full Baths; Central Heating and Air Conditioning; HardWood Floors and So Much More!! Home Just Became Available!! Previous Tenant was Living there for almost 4yrs and it was remodeled prior to Tenant moving in. Great Location!! Close to Colleges, Hospitals, Downtown, Riverwalk, Pearl Brewery, Parks, Shopping and so much more!! Call to schedule your Appointment Today, before it's too Late!!