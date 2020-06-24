All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 3 2019 at 8:20 PM

828 Canton Grass

828 Canton · No Longer Available
Location

828 Canton, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Canton Grass have any available units?
828 Canton Grass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 828 Canton Grass currently offering any rent specials?
828 Canton Grass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Canton Grass pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Canton Grass is pet friendly.
Does 828 Canton Grass offer parking?
Yes, 828 Canton Grass offers parking.
Does 828 Canton Grass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Canton Grass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Canton Grass have a pool?
No, 828 Canton Grass does not have a pool.
Does 828 Canton Grass have accessible units?
No, 828 Canton Grass does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Canton Grass have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Canton Grass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Canton Grass have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Canton Grass does not have units with air conditioning.
