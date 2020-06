Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nestled under century oaks with great curb appeal and lush landscaping this house has been thoughtfully updated, meticulously maintained and is ready for you to call it home! This home offers a true master suite, complete with fireplace, balcony and spacious walk in closet. Other features include updated kitchen, a flexible first floor bedroom suite, wrap around porch, vaulted ceilings and an expansive backyard. Schedule your showing today!