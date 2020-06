Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story Spacious home! - 2 story, high ceilings, large master bath! This home is ready to be loved by you! Please apply at fsppmtx.com - Residential properties

All applicants over 18 years must apply.

Deposit is same as rent.

Application fee $50/ app

$125 one time admin fee

Pet restrictions may apply plus pet deposit

For questions or to schedule a showing please email genina@fsrealtytx.com or visit our website messenger.



(RLNE3586050)