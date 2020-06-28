All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

817 W Mulberry Ave

817 West Mulberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

817 West Mulberry Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely remodeled Duplex. Hard tile or wood flooring throughout. Owner pays water, central air and heat - Tenant pays electric - Rent is $775 for 2 people. Rent is $675 for 1 person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 W Mulberry Ave have any available units?
817 W Mulberry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 817 W Mulberry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
817 W Mulberry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W Mulberry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 817 W Mulberry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 817 W Mulberry Ave offer parking?
No, 817 W Mulberry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 817 W Mulberry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 W Mulberry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W Mulberry Ave have a pool?
No, 817 W Mulberry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 817 W Mulberry Ave have accessible units?
No, 817 W Mulberry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W Mulberry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 W Mulberry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 W Mulberry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 817 W Mulberry Ave has units with air conditioning.
