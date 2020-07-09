8142 Floating View

Amenities
Grandview home - Property Id: 119632
Former Pulte Model home. All bedrooms on main level. HUGE Game room with wet bar upstairs. **Tile and wood floors** Granite Kitchen with Stainless Appliances *Gas cooking* Arched, Open Floorplan looks out onto colorful backyard, deck and green space* Outside access from spacious Master Retreat* En-Suite Bath features his/her vanities, Whirlpool tub, *Study/Office has wood floors, french doors* Bright and Airy living room has Beautiful windows* Guest Suite w/private bath. Close to UTSA, the RIM, La Cantera, USAA, Six Flags. Very close to outstanding NISD and private schools. Tenants have access to community pool, playground, basketball court, and clubhouse. Dog friendly pending approval NO cats. NO smokers. Excellent credit score a must, at least 700. House available Dec 1, 2019
Lease Details: Tenant responsible for utilities
