All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8142 Floating View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8142 Floating View
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8142 Floating View

8142 Floating View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8142 Floating View, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Grandview home - Property Id: 119632

Former Pulte Model home. All bedrooms on main level. HUGE Game room with wet bar upstairs. **Tile and wood floors** Granite Kitchen with Stainless Appliances *Gas cooking* Arched, Open Floorplan looks out onto colorful backyard, deck and green space* Outside access from spacious Master Retreat* En-Suite Bath features his/her vanities, Whirlpool tub, *Study/Office has wood floors, french doors* Bright and Airy living room has Beautiful windows* Guest Suite w/private bath. Close to UTSA, the RIM, La Cantera, USAA, Six Flags. Very close to outstanding NISD and private schools. Tenants have access to community pool, playground, basketball court, and clubhouse. Dog friendly pending approval NO cats. NO smokers. Excellent credit score a must, at least 700. House available Dec 1, 2019

Lease Details: Tenant responsible for utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119632
Property Id 119632

(RLNE5383852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8142 Floating View have any available units?
8142 Floating View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8142 Floating View have?
Some of 8142 Floating View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8142 Floating View currently offering any rent specials?
8142 Floating View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8142 Floating View pet-friendly?
Yes, 8142 Floating View is pet friendly.
Does 8142 Floating View offer parking?
No, 8142 Floating View does not offer parking.
Does 8142 Floating View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8142 Floating View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8142 Floating View have a pool?
Yes, 8142 Floating View has a pool.
Does 8142 Floating View have accessible units?
No, 8142 Floating View does not have accessible units.
Does 8142 Floating View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8142 Floating View has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio