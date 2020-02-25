Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
814 S CHERRY
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 S CHERRY
814 S Cherry
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
814 S Cherry, San Antonio, TX 78203
Lavaca
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH MINUTES FROM THE ALAMODOME - NICELY FINISHED OUT 3/2 IN DOWNTOWN SAN ANTONIO.
SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY TO SEE THIS CUTE HOUSE. BE NEAR THE ACTION IN YOUR OWN HOME.
PETS OKAY. Washer and dryer connections. One off street parking/no garage.
TENANT PROVIDES REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE.
(RLNE4850706)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 S CHERRY have any available units?
814 S CHERRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 814 S CHERRY have?
Some of 814 S CHERRY's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 814 S CHERRY currently offering any rent specials?
814 S CHERRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S CHERRY pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 S CHERRY is pet friendly.
Does 814 S CHERRY offer parking?
Yes, 814 S CHERRY offers parking.
Does 814 S CHERRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S CHERRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S CHERRY have a pool?
No, 814 S CHERRY does not have a pool.
Does 814 S CHERRY have accessible units?
No, 814 S CHERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S CHERRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 S CHERRY does not have units with dishwashers.
