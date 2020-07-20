All apartments in San Antonio
8123 N New Braunfels Ave
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

8123 N New Braunfels Ave

8123 N New Braunfels Ave · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Oak Park - Northwood
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

8123 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Weeks free rent! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This 2BR 3BTH condo is ideally located within a one minute walk to Oak Park HEB & a short drive to Lincoln Heights, Quarry & Sunset Ridge shopping & dining. It is 1758 sq ft that boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a 2 story living room with 2 master bedrooms upstairs & a community pool . Be the 1st to call this HOME! -AHISD -One car garage -Washer/Dryer hook ups -2 HVAC units (one downstairs, one upstairs) -Wet Bar -3 full BTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 N New Braunfels Ave have any available units?
8123 N New Braunfels Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8123 N New Braunfels Ave have?
Some of 8123 N New Braunfels Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 N New Braunfels Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8123 N New Braunfels Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 N New Braunfels Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8123 N New Braunfels Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8123 N New Braunfels Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8123 N New Braunfels Ave offers parking.
Does 8123 N New Braunfels Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8123 N New Braunfels Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 N New Braunfels Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8123 N New Braunfels Ave has a pool.
Does 8123 N New Braunfels Ave have accessible units?
No, 8123 N New Braunfels Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 N New Braunfels Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8123 N New Braunfels Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
