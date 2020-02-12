8113 Scottshill

Amenities
2-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Beautiful Renovated Townhouse in Fantastic Location in Alamo Heights * Spacious 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Floor Plan Perfect for a Variety of Living Arrangements * Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout First Level, New Windows & Plantation Shutters, Brand-New Neutral Paint * Large Kitchen w/ Appliances Included, Breakfast/Dining Area Adjacent * Half-Bath on First Level Perfect for Entertaining * Kitchen Leads to Laundry Area & 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * 2 Large Bedrooms Upstairs, Each w/ Own Bathroom * Huge Closets & Plenty of Storage * Located on a Quiet Cul De Sac off Broadway, Minutes to Airport, Shopping, Restaurants, & Much More * Pets Case-by-Case * Alamo Heights ISD
(RLNE5803405)