All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8113 Scottshill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8113 Scottshill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

8113 Scottshill

8113 Scottshill · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8113 Scottshill, San Antonio, TX 78209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8113 Scottshill · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
2-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Beautiful Renovated Townhouse in Fantastic Location in Alamo Heights * Spacious 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Floor Plan Perfect for a Variety of Living Arrangements * Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout First Level, New Windows & Plantation Shutters, Brand-New Neutral Paint * Large Kitchen w/ Appliances Included, Breakfast/Dining Area Adjacent * Half-Bath on First Level Perfect for Entertaining * Kitchen Leads to Laundry Area & 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * 2 Large Bedrooms Upstairs, Each w/ Own Bathroom * Huge Closets & Plenty of Storage * Located on a Quiet Cul De Sac off Broadway, Minutes to Airport, Shopping, Restaurants, & Much More * Pets Case-by-Case * Alamo Heights ISD

(RLNE5803405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Scottshill have any available units?
8113 Scottshill has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8113 Scottshill have?
Some of 8113 Scottshill's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 Scottshill currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Scottshill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Scottshill pet-friendly?
Yes, 8113 Scottshill is pet friendly.
Does 8113 Scottshill offer parking?
Yes, 8113 Scottshill does offer parking.
Does 8113 Scottshill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Scottshill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Scottshill have a pool?
No, 8113 Scottshill does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Scottshill have accessible units?
No, 8113 Scottshill does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Scottshill have units with dishwashers?
No, 8113 Scottshill does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8113 Scottshill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity