8110 Cooper Ml

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities

Three bedroom and two and half bath. This home features three living areas. Living and family room are downstairs and a living area upstairs. It has a great kitchen that is open to the family room. The island kitchen features a double oven with plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom is very spacious with a walk in closet. The home is settled in the desirable Stage Run neighborhood and is very family friendly. Tenants enrolled in filter replacement program. OPEN HOUSE SAT 23 MAR FROM 11:00-1PM.