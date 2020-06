Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't Miss Out!! On this Beautifully Renovated 1st Floor Unit: 2 Bed 1 Bath! It Just Became Available after 5yrs! Great Location! North of Downtown in the Hottest Revitalization Area in SA! Only 900ft to the Riverwalk & 2,000ft to the Pearl Brewery-Farmers Market Development Completely Renovated 2010 w/ALL NEW: HVAC, Bathrm, Kitchen, Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Cabinets, Windows, Plumbing/Electrical Fixtures, Modern Finishes!