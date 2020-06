Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Historical designated home with all the charms of yesteryear. Sitting stately in exciting Dignowity, the home contains many of the original features including Corinthian capped fluted columns on the porch, wall sconces, tiled fireplace, built in cabinetry, transom window doors and divided light exterior windows. All combine to make this one of the more authentic properties in the historical neighborhood. Too unique to pass up!