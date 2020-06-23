All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 VIRGINIA BLVD

804 Virginia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

804 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOOKING FOR AFFORDABLE RENT! Come see this nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath home located in the established Brackenridge area. This home has been freshly painted and a new roof. Easy access to major highways. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD have any available units?
804 VIRGINIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 804 VIRGINIA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
804 VIRGINIA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 VIRGINIA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 804 VIRGINIA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD offer parking?
No, 804 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD have a pool?
No, 804 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 804 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
