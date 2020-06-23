804 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210 Denver Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOOKING FOR AFFORDABLE RENT! Come see this nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath home located in the established Brackenridge area. This home has been freshly painted and a new roof. Easy access to major highways. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 VIRGINIA BLVD have any available units?
804 VIRGINIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.