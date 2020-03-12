All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

804 Virginia

804 Virginia Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

804 Virginia Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

(RLNE5066320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Virginia have any available units?
804 Virginia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 804 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
804 Virginia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Virginia pet-friendly?
No, 804 Virginia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 804 Virginia offer parking?
No, 804 Virginia does not offer parking.
Does 804 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Virginia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Virginia have a pool?
No, 804 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 804 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 804 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Virginia have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Virginia does not have units with air conditioning.
