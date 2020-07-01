All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8039 Manderly Place

8039 Manderly Place · No Longer Available
Location

8039 Manderly Place, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! Four Bedroom Two Story Home In Northhampton!! - This home is MOVE IN READY!! Located in Northhampton subdivision in Converse, this home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Downstairs the home features new flooring, stainless steel appliances, and two living areas! All bedrooms are located upstairs. This home is sure to go quick! Call us Today!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/84c0ea204c

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-662aba9e-ba8b-4255-9f28-c7523ba87f36

The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5654001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 Manderly Place have any available units?
8039 Manderly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 Manderly Place have?
Some of 8039 Manderly Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 Manderly Place currently offering any rent specials?
8039 Manderly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 Manderly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8039 Manderly Place is pet friendly.
Does 8039 Manderly Place offer parking?
Yes, 8039 Manderly Place offers parking.
Does 8039 Manderly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 Manderly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 Manderly Place have a pool?
Yes, 8039 Manderly Place has a pool.
Does 8039 Manderly Place have accessible units?
No, 8039 Manderly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 Manderly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8039 Manderly Place does not have units with dishwashers.

