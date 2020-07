Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One story in NW San Antonio. Open floor plan offers gorgeous breakfast bar granite kitchen with custom cabinets and new black whirlpool appliances. Laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite vanities in both bathrooms. Covered deck in side yard. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Pets negotiable, owner will not accept any restricted breeds!