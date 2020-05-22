All apartments in San Antonio
8011 CEREZO

8011 Cerezo · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Cerezo, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8011 CEREZO Available 03/11/19 8011 CEREZO, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78250 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. This home is a great looking two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath across a 2040 SQ FT layout. There is carpeting and ceiling fans throughout each bedrooms, ceramic tile in the Kitchen and bath, master bathroom has double vanity sinks, separate shower and tub, and a large walk in closet in master bedroom. Please verify schools.

(RLNE2728671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 CEREZO have any available units?
8011 CEREZO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8011 CEREZO have?
Some of 8011 CEREZO's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 CEREZO currently offering any rent specials?
8011 CEREZO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 CEREZO pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 CEREZO is pet friendly.
Does 8011 CEREZO offer parking?
No, 8011 CEREZO does not offer parking.
Does 8011 CEREZO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 CEREZO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 CEREZO have a pool?
No, 8011 CEREZO does not have a pool.
Does 8011 CEREZO have accessible units?
No, 8011 CEREZO does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 CEREZO have units with dishwashers?
No, 8011 CEREZO does not have units with dishwashers.
