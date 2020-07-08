All apartments in San Antonio
7926 Broadway St 106A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7926 Broadway St 106A

7926 Broadway · (210) 843-7851 ext. 1
Location

7926 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7926 Broadway St 106A · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fully Furnished Condo in Alamo Heights! - Looking for a short term lease and something that’s move in ready? You’ll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights. All you need to bring is your clothes! Utilities, cable, pool and two covered parking spaces included. Great school district and close to shopping, restaurants, The Quarry, Loop 410, I-35 and Hwy 281. Condo is available for rent April 1 through December 31. A minimum 6 month lease is required. You’ll have to see this one! No pets. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2170121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7926 Broadway St 106A have any available units?
7926 Broadway St 106A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7926 Broadway St 106A have?
Some of 7926 Broadway St 106A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7926 Broadway St 106A currently offering any rent specials?
7926 Broadway St 106A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7926 Broadway St 106A pet-friendly?
No, 7926 Broadway St 106A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7926 Broadway St 106A offer parking?
Yes, 7926 Broadway St 106A offers parking.
Does 7926 Broadway St 106A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7926 Broadway St 106A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7926 Broadway St 106A have a pool?
Yes, 7926 Broadway St 106A has a pool.
Does 7926 Broadway St 106A have accessible units?
No, 7926 Broadway St 106A does not have accessible units.
Does 7926 Broadway St 106A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7926 Broadway St 106A has units with dishwashers.
