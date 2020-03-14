Charming and spaciuos apartment in quiet and secluded location near the medical center. Single story complex. Small patio enclosed by privacy fence. Close to major highways. close to a beautiful park with walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7923 DONORE PL have any available units?
7923 DONORE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.