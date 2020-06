Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome subdivision with access to Walker Ranch Park that now is connected to Hardberger Park. Very well maintained home ready to move in. Backs up to a greenbelt. Open Floor plan with tile and Laminated floor no carpet downstairs. Granite counter tops and large pantry. Large master with walking closet. Excellent location close to Loop 410 and 1604 and IH 10 and 281. Close to shopping and excellent school district.