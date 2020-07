Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Nice 2 story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Judson ISD featuring large living area, 2 car garage, and fenced yard.APPLICATION FEE & SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE IN SEPARATE CERTIFIED FUNDS, & DUE AT TIME OF APPLICATION PLEASE. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON REFUNBABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE BY CASE BASIS. Client Must Bring Dog in Office for picture.