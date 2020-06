Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Great family home in gated community. Open floor plan with raised ceilings and fireplace in large family room. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook, island and pantry. Separate dining room and formal/study. New paint and carpeting throughout. Large master bedroom with spacious bath and walk in closet upstairs. Separate garden tub and shower with double sinks and vanity. All bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. Great backyard w/privacy fence and plenty of shade trees.