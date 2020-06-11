All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
7771 JOE NEWTON
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

7771 JOE NEWTON

7771 Joe Newton Street · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7771 Joe Newton Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
Pipers Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$736

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
These beautifully designed apartments were inspired by real Italian residences! When you move in here, you may never want to move out! Enjoy this uniquely-designed apartment with Texas-sized walk-in closets, a beautiful kitchen, full size washer and dryer connections, an enclosed patio/balcony and two-tone paint. Ingram Mall, NSA, Toyota, and Medical Center are within close proximity and you'll have an abundance of amenities right at your fingertips. Utilize the basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, copy/fax services, picnic area with BBQs, 24/7 fitness center and two refreshing pools! Bring along your pets too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7771 JOE NEWTON have any available units?
7771 JOE NEWTON has a unit available for $736 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7771 JOE NEWTON have?
Some of 7771 JOE NEWTON's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7771 JOE NEWTON currently offering any rent specials?
7771 JOE NEWTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7771 JOE NEWTON pet-friendly?
No, 7771 JOE NEWTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7771 JOE NEWTON offer parking?
No, 7771 JOE NEWTON does not offer parking.
Does 7771 JOE NEWTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7771 JOE NEWTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7771 JOE NEWTON have a pool?
Yes, 7771 JOE NEWTON has a pool.
Does 7771 JOE NEWTON have accessible units?
No, 7771 JOE NEWTON does not have accessible units.
Does 7771 JOE NEWTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 7771 JOE NEWTON does not have units with dishwashers.
