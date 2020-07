Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7738 Bayberry - Check out this great 3/2.5/2 in Apple Creek subdivision - super clean, fresh new paint inside and out with new carpets. Large kitchen + refrigerator, open living area with fireplace. All bedrooms up. Owner says "no smoking on the property but pets negotiable" Check out this great home today!



(RLNE5072525)