Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable 3-2-1, 1 story home located in THE RETREAT AT OAK HILLS. A small gated community in the heart of the Medical Center. Spacious single living area with saltillo tile flooring, Bright and Cheery kitchen/breakfast area with french doors to a very private backyard with covered deck. Lots of Crown molding, plantation shutters throughout, whirlpool tub, 3rd bedroom is prefect for a study. Near walking trails, convenient to shopping and IH 10.