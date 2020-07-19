All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7706 Hedrick Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7706 Hedrick Farm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7706 Hedrick Farm

7706 Hedrick Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7706 Hedrick Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*

Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 ready to rent in Walzem Farms. This house features updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and new appliances, downstairs is all tile w/ wood laminate and carpet upstairs, new fixtures and hardware along fresh paint. Fully fenced back yard for privacy and all this with a new roof and recent HVAC.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Hedrick Farm have any available units?
7706 Hedrick Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 Hedrick Farm have?
Some of 7706 Hedrick Farm's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Hedrick Farm currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Hedrick Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Hedrick Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 Hedrick Farm is pet friendly.
Does 7706 Hedrick Farm offer parking?
No, 7706 Hedrick Farm does not offer parking.
Does 7706 Hedrick Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Hedrick Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Hedrick Farm have a pool?
No, 7706 Hedrick Farm does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Hedrick Farm have accessible units?
No, 7706 Hedrick Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Hedrick Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 Hedrick Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio