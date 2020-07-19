7706 Hedrick Farm

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*



Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 ready to rent in Walzem Farms. This house features updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and new appliances, downstairs is all tile w/ wood laminate and carpet upstairs, new fixtures and hardware along fresh paint. Fully fenced back yard for privacy and all this with a new roof and recent HVAC.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.