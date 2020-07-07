7703 Claridge, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a28753020 ---- Great 2 story home on corner lot. New flooring throughout. Huge master suite and fenced back yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *No Pets Allowed*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
