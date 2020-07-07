All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7703 Claridge

7703 Claridge · No Longer Available
Location

7703 Claridge, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a28753020 ----
Great 2 story home on corner lot. New flooring throughout. Huge master suite and fenced back yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*No Pets Allowed*

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Claridge have any available units?
7703 Claridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 Claridge have?
Some of 7703 Claridge's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 Claridge currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Claridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Claridge pet-friendly?
No, 7703 Claridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7703 Claridge offer parking?
Yes, 7703 Claridge offers parking.
Does 7703 Claridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Claridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Claridge have a pool?
No, 7703 Claridge does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Claridge have accessible units?
No, 7703 Claridge does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Claridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 Claridge has units with dishwashers.

