7629 Windsor Oaks

2 bedroom 1 bath apt in NE San Antonio. - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a quadplex. Recently painted and ready for new residents! Ceramic tile throughout. Refrigerator and indoor washer/dryer connections included. Trash is paid for by the landlord. Rental includes two parking spots in front of the building.Please verify schools if important.Additionally, the unit is conveniently located close to Randolph Air Force Base, Ft. Sam Houston, HEB, 410 and I-35. Come take a look today! Lease terms starting at 6 months!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



