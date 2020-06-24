All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

7629 Windsor Oaks

7629 Windsor Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

7629 Windsor Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath apt in NE San Antonio. - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a quadplex. Recently painted and ready for new residents! Ceramic tile throughout. Refrigerator and indoor washer/dryer connections included. Trash is paid for by the landlord. Rental includes two parking spots in front of the building.Please verify schools if important.Additionally, the unit is conveniently located close to Randolph Air Force Base, Ft. Sam Houston, HEB, 410 and I-35. Come take a look today! Lease terms starting at 6 months!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4399380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7629 Windsor Oaks have any available units?
7629 Windsor Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7629 Windsor Oaks have?
Some of 7629 Windsor Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7629 Windsor Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
7629 Windsor Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7629 Windsor Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 7629 Windsor Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 7629 Windsor Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 7629 Windsor Oaks offers parking.
Does 7629 Windsor Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7629 Windsor Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7629 Windsor Oaks have a pool?
No, 7629 Windsor Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 7629 Windsor Oaks have accessible units?
No, 7629 Windsor Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 7629 Windsor Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 7629 Windsor Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
