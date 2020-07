Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

NEWLY RENOVATED! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath. . 2 living areas and loft, located across from community pool, tennis court, playground, and gorgeous walking trails. Spacious floor plan with lots of natural light, great for entertaining! New paint and flooring throughout the home. This home is a MUST SEE!