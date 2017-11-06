7506 Bridgewater Dr

Amenities

Single story home with over 2000 square feet of living space. This home is located in the prestigious 09 zip code. There are 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, 2 living areas, a formal dining room, a eat-in kitchen, & a Florida room. There are hardwood floors in the front entry, formal living room, and formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen and 2nd living room has tile flooring. The master bedroom has an on-suite, his/her closets, and access to the back patio. The 3 spare bedrooms have plenty of storage