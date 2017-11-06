All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 23 2019

7506 Bridgewater Dr

7506 Bridgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7506 Bridgewater Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story home with over 2000 square feet of living space. This home is located in the prestigious 09 zip code. There are 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, 2 living areas, a formal dining room, a eat-in kitchen, & a Florida room. There are hardwood floors in the front entry, formal living room, and formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen and 2nd living room has tile flooring. The master bedroom has an on-suite, his/her closets, and access to the back patio. The 3 spare bedrooms have plenty of storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Bridgewater Dr have any available units?
7506 Bridgewater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7506 Bridgewater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Bridgewater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Bridgewater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7506 Bridgewater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7506 Bridgewater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7506 Bridgewater Dr offers parking.
Does 7506 Bridgewater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 Bridgewater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Bridgewater Dr have a pool?
No, 7506 Bridgewater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7506 Bridgewater Dr have accessible units?
No, 7506 Bridgewater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Bridgewater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 Bridgewater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7506 Bridgewater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7506 Bridgewater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
