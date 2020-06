Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Very neat and clean 3/2 in popular Culebra/410 area. House features dark laminate flooring in living and dining rooms with high vaulted ceiling and large windows. Kitchen is large and bright with room for table or portable island. Master is separate from secondary bedrooms and features walk-in closet and private bath. Fenced and shaded back yard with patio for morning coffee or evening relaxation. Washer/Dryer connection in garage. Sorry, no pets.