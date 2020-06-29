7441 BARNSLEY

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool

NW 4 bedroom Rental Home!! - NEW PAINT & NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME! HOME SITS ON LARGE CORNER LOT IN A WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD THAT IS MINUTES FROM THE POOL/PARK. GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED AND IS THE 4TH BEDROOM.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1375.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



