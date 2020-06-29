All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7441 BARNSLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7441 BARNSLEY
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

7441 BARNSLEY

7441 Barnsley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7441 Barnsley, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
NW 4 bedroom Rental Home!! - NEW PAINT & NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME! HOME SITS ON LARGE CORNER LOT IN A WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD THAT IS MINUTES FROM THE POOL/PARK. GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED AND IS THE 4TH BEDROOM.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1375.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE3199099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7441 BARNSLEY have any available units?
7441 BARNSLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7441 BARNSLEY have?
Some of 7441 BARNSLEY's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7441 BARNSLEY currently offering any rent specials?
7441 BARNSLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7441 BARNSLEY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7441 BARNSLEY is pet friendly.
Does 7441 BARNSLEY offer parking?
Yes, 7441 BARNSLEY offers parking.
Does 7441 BARNSLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7441 BARNSLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7441 BARNSLEY have a pool?
Yes, 7441 BARNSLEY has a pool.
Does 7441 BARNSLEY have accessible units?
No, 7441 BARNSLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 7441 BARNSLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7441 BARNSLEY does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio