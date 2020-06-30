7431 Rimhurst

Amenities

Fantastic 2 story house on the far northwest side of San Antonio. This house boasts high ceilings and open floor plan with a large living area with a fireplace. Roomy bedrooms with large closets in each room. Large backyard that is great for entertaining. Schedule your showing today. Any questions call Erika at 210-301-5842.