Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7431 Rimhurst
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

7431 Rimhurst

7431 Rimhurst · No Longer Available
Location

7431 Rimhurst, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Fantastic 2 story house on the far northwest side of San Antonio. This house boasts high ceilings and open floor plan with a large living area with a fireplace. Roomy bedrooms with large closets in each room. Large backyard that is great for entertaining. Schedule your showing today. Any questions call Erika at 210-301-5842.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Rimhurst have any available units?
7431 Rimhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7431 Rimhurst have?
Some of 7431 Rimhurst's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7431 Rimhurst currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Rimhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Rimhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 7431 Rimhurst is pet friendly.
Does 7431 Rimhurst offer parking?
No, 7431 Rimhurst does not offer parking.
Does 7431 Rimhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Rimhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Rimhurst have a pool?
No, 7431 Rimhurst does not have a pool.
Does 7431 Rimhurst have accessible units?
No, 7431 Rimhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Rimhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7431 Rimhurst has units with dishwashers.

