Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse playground pool

Former model home featuring custom colors and added amenities. All appliances included, custom window coverings and cabinetry. Tile in all wet areas. Fenced back yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio top off this beautiful 1-story home! HOA Pool, Clubhouse, Park/Playground, Sports Court included. 5 min from Lackland AFB, shopping, and restaurants. Security Deposit $1,350. Application Fees $55 per adult 18 and up. Pets ok upon approval. Section 8 is not accepted.