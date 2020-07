Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

RENT-TO-OWN!!

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is ready for its new family. This 2 story home offers plenty of space with over 1600sqft and all rooms are conveniently located upstairs. Master bedroom includes a VERY LARGE walk-in closet as well as a private bathroom. The backyard has a deck for sitting, as well as a large yard for gatherings.



Details:

$1,395 monthly

RENT TO OWN: 4,000 down



Qualifications:

-Income needs to be 3x monthly rent

-No previous evictions