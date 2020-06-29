7410 CONCERTO DR

Amenities

Lovely 2 Story Home. First Floor step into the living and large dining area. Proceed to kitchen with another open family room W/Shutters. One-half bath downstairs. 2nd floor is Master bedroom w/ its Separate shower & garden tub. Includes Large Walk-in Closet. Three bedrooms and A Study or 4 Bedrooms. Large backyard with a privacy fence and a small covered patio for your outdoor entertaining. Off Loop 1604 Close to the Forum Shopping Center and IH 35.