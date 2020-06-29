Lovely 2 Story Home. First Floor step into the living and large dining area. Proceed to kitchen with another open family room W/Shutters. One-half bath downstairs. 2nd floor is Master bedroom w/ its Separate shower & garden tub. Includes Large Walk-in Closet. Three bedrooms and A Study or 4 Bedrooms. Large backyard with a privacy fence and a small covered patio for your outdoor entertaining. Off Loop 1604 Close to the Forum Shopping Center and IH 35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7410 CONCERTO DR have any available units?
7410 CONCERTO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.