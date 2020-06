Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled house nestled in the serene subdivision of Doral! Nice curb appeal! boasting many updates such as flooring, crown molding and bathrooms! The exterior boasts a coverage patio with a wrought iron enclosure fence! Large backyard for the BBQ's and for kids and pets to run and play! Located in a central and highly desirable area! Easy access to large shopping centers, grocery stores, family parks and downtown San Antonio is just minutes away!