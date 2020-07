Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Great neighborhood with entertaining amenities: pool, basketball court, tennis court and picnic tables. This is a two story 4 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom is downstairs. Upstairs open space for study, play, office or second living area. Backyard is fenced. New carpet, garage repaint, dishwasher is about 2 years old and AC is about 3 years old. -Easy drive to Walmart, Lackland, St Mary's and A & M San Antonio.