Amenities

all utils included parking air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ALL BILLS PAID*****Very well kept 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, Central Air Conditioner, Stove,Refrigerator,Tile Flooring,Newly placed carpeting,Your own parking area. This rental property is located at the Corner of Inez and N W 36th St and is one of only Two units rented here so very COZY and PRIVATE***

Please call agent with any ?'s

Mark 210-215-6200

Texas Realty Group

Corner lot 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with Central Air and tiled flooring. Nice looking place and very well kept!!