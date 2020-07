Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house close to UTSA,La cantera Mall and Medical center. This house has a nice open floor plan with spacious sized bedrooms and a large living/dining room providing space for everyone,. The kitchen has tile floors with lots of counter space and opens up to living room, large utility room, walk in closet at master bedroom. Landscaped front and backyard with sprinkler system and Shed.