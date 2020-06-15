All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

7322 Azalea Sq

7322 Azalea Square · (210) 943-9306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7322 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX 78218

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7322 Azalea Sq · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing warm and cozy single story home - Fabulous rental in Northeast Crossing with a split floor plan to include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car garage. A unique open floor plan that is easy to maintain with no wasted space! Home features 2" Faux Wood blinds thru out the home, ceiling fans, vinyl wood floors with carpet in all bedrooms. It also comes with granite countertops, covered back patio and private fencing. All this home needs now is YOU!
Come check out this home soon and call it home.

School Dist: Judson
Elem: Mary Lou Hartman
Middle: Woodlake Hills Middle School
High: Judson High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4725376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Azalea Sq have any available units?
7322 Azalea Sq has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7322 Azalea Sq have?
Some of 7322 Azalea Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 Azalea Sq currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Azalea Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Azalea Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 7322 Azalea Sq is pet friendly.
Does 7322 Azalea Sq offer parking?
Yes, 7322 Azalea Sq does offer parking.
Does 7322 Azalea Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Azalea Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Azalea Sq have a pool?
No, 7322 Azalea Sq does not have a pool.
Does 7322 Azalea Sq have accessible units?
No, 7322 Azalea Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Azalea Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Azalea Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
