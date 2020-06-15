7322 Azalea Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazing warm and cozy single story home - Fabulous rental in Northeast Crossing with a split floor plan to include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car garage. A unique open floor plan that is easy to maintain with no wasted space! Home features 2" Faux Wood blinds thru out the home, ceiling fans, vinyl wood floors with carpet in all bedrooms. It also comes with granite countertops, covered back patio and private fencing. All this home needs now is YOU!

School Dist: Judson

Elem: Mary Lou Hartman

Middle: Woodlake Hills Middle School

High: Judson High School



No Cats Allowed



