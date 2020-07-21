All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7307 Circle Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7307 Circle Farm
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

7307 Circle Farm

7307 Circle Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7307 Circle Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,437 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, October 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and d

(RLNE5052009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 Circle Farm have any available units?
7307 Circle Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7307 Circle Farm have?
Some of 7307 Circle Farm's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7307 Circle Farm currently offering any rent specials?
7307 Circle Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 Circle Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 7307 Circle Farm is pet friendly.
Does 7307 Circle Farm offer parking?
Yes, 7307 Circle Farm offers parking.
Does 7307 Circle Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7307 Circle Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 Circle Farm have a pool?
No, 7307 Circle Farm does not have a pool.
Does 7307 Circle Farm have accessible units?
No, 7307 Circle Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 Circle Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7307 Circle Farm has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio