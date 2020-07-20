All apartments in San Antonio
7242 Cozy Run
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

7242 Cozy Run

7242 Cozy Run · No Longer Available
Location

7242 Cozy Run, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The wait is over and your dream home is now available to lease, located in Northeast Crossing off Loop 410 and Eisenhauer Road! Beautiful features are evident in every room of this brand new home. Walls painted in a neutral paint palette, which makes it easy to decorate in any style, flooring professionally installed and best of all you will be the first one to call this lovely place home! In addition to all this, the kitchen also comes fully equipped with all appliances. Schedule your self-tour today to see all that the home offers and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7242 Cozy Run have any available units?
7242 Cozy Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7242 Cozy Run currently offering any rent specials?
7242 Cozy Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7242 Cozy Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7242 Cozy Run is pet friendly.
Does 7242 Cozy Run offer parking?
No, 7242 Cozy Run does not offer parking.
Does 7242 Cozy Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7242 Cozy Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7242 Cozy Run have a pool?
No, 7242 Cozy Run does not have a pool.
Does 7242 Cozy Run have accessible units?
No, 7242 Cozy Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7242 Cozy Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7242 Cozy Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7242 Cozy Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 7242 Cozy Run does not have units with air conditioning.
