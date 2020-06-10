All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

723 Oblate Dr

723 Oblate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom, large duplex in great location. - 2 bedroom, large duplex in great location. This home has redone original wood floors and tile in living/dining room, laundry connections inside home, all new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, abundance of natural light. Lots of storage space. Privacy fence around back yard with great landscaping around large covered patio. Private carport parking and storage in the back. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and airport. Great space inside Loop 410, minutes from downtown. NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5139311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Oblate Dr have any available units?
723 Oblate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Oblate Dr have?
Some of 723 Oblate Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Oblate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
723 Oblate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Oblate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 723 Oblate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 723 Oblate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 723 Oblate Dr offers parking.
Does 723 Oblate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Oblate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Oblate Dr have a pool?
No, 723 Oblate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 723 Oblate Dr have accessible units?
No, 723 Oblate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Oblate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Oblate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
