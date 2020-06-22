All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7226 Burns Crossing

7226 Burns Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

7226 Burns Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
This beautiful home offers great value in a quiet gated neighborhood. Property has great curb appeal and a large backyard. Open floor plan features high ceilings and natural lighting. Living room boasts a corner fireplace. All generously sized bedrooms are upstairs, including the spacious master suite. Conveniently located off of Bandera Road, this home is located minutes from 1604, 410, all your shopping needs, and is even a short bike ride from the gorgeous Leon Creek Greenway and O.P. Schnabel Park. Schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 Burns Crossing have any available units?
7226 Burns Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7226 Burns Crossing have?
Some of 7226 Burns Crossing's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 Burns Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
7226 Burns Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 Burns Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 7226 Burns Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7226 Burns Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 7226 Burns Crossing does offer parking.
Does 7226 Burns Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 Burns Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 Burns Crossing have a pool?
No, 7226 Burns Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 7226 Burns Crossing have accessible units?
No, 7226 Burns Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 Burns Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7226 Burns Crossing has units with dishwashers.
