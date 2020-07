Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Nicely remodeled single story 4 bedroom 2 Bath home with large car port. Wood Laminate and Ceramic Tiles throughout, no carpet. Large living room, dining room and spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets. Large Master Suite with outside access and full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms and secondary bath. Home has central heat and tenant is to put in their own window units for AC.