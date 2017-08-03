All apartments in San Antonio
7207 Snowden Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7207 Snowden Rd

7207 Snowden Road · No Longer Available
Location

7207 Snowden Road, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
volleyball court
You will find nothing else that compares to this resort-style community in all of San Antonio! Swim in the indoor heated lap pool or relax in the hot tub! Head to the 3,000 square foot fitness center to get a full workout or perfect your spike on the volleyball court! You'll also have access to a dry sauna, basketball court and your large pets are welcome!

Enjoy being close to all of your conveniences! Wal-Mart, Super Target and HEB are just 10 minutes away plus you'll be in the heart of the medical district. Experience a move-in so exceptional you'll never look back!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Snowden Rd have any available units?
7207 Snowden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 Snowden Rd have?
Some of 7207 Snowden Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Snowden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Snowden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Snowden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7207 Snowden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7207 Snowden Rd offer parking?
No, 7207 Snowden Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7207 Snowden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 Snowden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Snowden Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7207 Snowden Rd has a pool.
Does 7207 Snowden Rd have accessible units?
No, 7207 Snowden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Snowden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7207 Snowden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

