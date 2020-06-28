Rent Calculator
7204 Hardesty
7204 Hardesty
7204 Hardesty
·
No Longer Available
Location
7204 Hardesty, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- COME AND SEE THIS BEUTIFUL HOME OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NICE SIZED YARD, YHIS HOME IS LOCATED NEARBY SHOPPING, SEAWORLD AND AIR FORCE BASE . GREAT COMMUNITY A MUST SEE AND WON'T LAST LONG!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5115079)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7204 Hardesty have any available units?
7204 Hardesty doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7204 Hardesty currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Hardesty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Hardesty pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Hardesty is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7204 Hardesty offer parking?
No, 7204 Hardesty does not offer parking.
Does 7204 Hardesty have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Hardesty does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Hardesty have a pool?
No, 7204 Hardesty does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Hardesty have accessible units?
No, 7204 Hardesty does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Hardesty have units with dishwashers?
No, 7204 Hardesty does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Hardesty have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Hardesty does not have units with air conditioning.
