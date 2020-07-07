7203 Burns Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09d331f0ca ---- Move in 5/28/19* FIRST FULL MONTH FREE! ON A 13 MONTH SIGNED LEASE!! ***Security Deposit $1595, Cleaning Deposit $300* Nice 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms near Bandera. Carpet and ceramic tile in living room. Large eat-in kitchen with outdoor access. Tall ceilings in spacious master bedroom with full bathroom. Master bedroom has carpet and ceramic tile. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Garage has lots shelving storage. Enjoy the backyard under the covered patio! Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room